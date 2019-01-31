Email
Thursday, January 31, 2019

Food & Wine Potentially Reignites Breakfast Taco War Between San Antonio and Austin

Posted By on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK / THE ORIGINAL DONUT SHOP
  • Photo via Facebook / The Original Donut Shop
Let's get this out of the way first. Nobody owns tacos. You can have good tacos pretty much anywhere. The idea of the pure, authentic quintessence of taco is basically El Dorado at this point.

That's the rational part of your brain talking. Your feelings may have another response to Food & Wine's recent roundup of the best breakfast in every state.

San Antonio actually lands the first mention. Nationally-recognized darling 2M Smokehouse is considered breakfast, the "beautiful brisket" eliciting a Food & Wine mention. La Panaderia was called forward-looking, with the conchas getting an exclamation.

The pitchfork-grabber is that the headline for Texas is "breakfast tacos in a parking lot," and the breakfast tacos are aligned with Austin, which is called the "capital of Texas breakfast."



This sort of thing keeps happening. Before writing off the Food & Wine roundup, do note that they include barbecue, tacos, kolaches, chilaquiles and a mention of whatever Chip and Joanna Gaines are feeding people up in Waco. Not a perfect spread by any means, but also not a bad range of the major Texan food groups.

If nothing else, channel your rage and use that energy for taco consumption. You know we got options.

Slideshow 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin
26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin
26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin 26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin
26 San Antonio Breakfast Tacos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Find in Austin
By San Antonio Current Staff
Click to View 24 slides
