Food & Wine Potentially Reignites Breakfast Taco War Between San Antonio and Austin

Photo via Facebook / The Original Donut Shop
Let's get this out of the way first. Nobody
owns tacos. You can have good tacos pretty much anywhere. The idea of the pure, authentic quintessence of taco is basically El Dorado at this point.
That's the rational part of your brain talking. Your feelings may have another response to Food & Wine
's recent roundup of the best breakfast in every state
.
San Antonio actually lands the first mention. Nationally-recognized darling 2M Smokehouse
is considered breakfast, the "beautiful brisket" eliciting a Food & Wine
mention. La Panaderia
was called forward-looking, with the conchas getting an exclamation.
The pitchfork-grabber is that the headline for Texas is "breakfast tacos in a parking lot," and the breakfast tacos are aligned with Austin, which is called the "capital of Texas breakfast."
This sort of thing
keeps happening. Before writing off the Food & Wine
roundup, do note that they include barbecue, tacos, kolaches, chilaquiles and a mention of whatever Chip and Joanna Gaines are feeding people up in Waco. Not a perfect spread by any means, but also not a bad range of the major Texan food groups.
If nothing else, channel your rage and use that energy for taco consumption. You know we got options.
