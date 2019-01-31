Miss Chickpeas Opens Saturday with Vegan-Friendly Desserts

click image
Those with food allergies understand the never-ending struggle to find great desserts that are safe to eat. Chef Tatiana Martinez hopes to change that at Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop
, which will celebrate its grand opening with free drip coffee and raffle giveaways on Saturday, February 2.
A lifelong baker, Martinez attended the Cordon Bleu in Austin, where she learned about the dairy and animal industries and how eggs, butter and gluten limit many diners from enjoying classic desserts. She began selling her products at the Vegan Stop Shop
in 2017, and was surprised that many customers enjoyed her products without realizing they were vegan.
“My standard when I [bake desserts] is that it should taste just like the real thing; it should be comparable to normal, non-vegan desserts,” she said. “You don’t need [dairy or gluten] to have a good treat.”
At Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, everything — from the shop’s colorful breakfast pastries to the custom wedding cakes and gluten-free cookies — is made with vegan, organic and natural ingredients. The bakery currently supplies its desserts to the newly opened Gold Coffee at Freight
and collaborates with Hip Peaz Vegan Eats
to offer savory meal options. It's already build a loyal fanbase for its vegan pop-tarts.
"It's fun creating new things. I've filled the poptarts with homemade jams and fruit jams, made from scratch," Martinez said. "I'm catering to people with dietary needs, while allowing them to enjoy" something new.
Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, located at 8065 Callaghan Road, will celebrate its grand opening event from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info, visit their Facebook page
, or call (210) 993-0748.
