Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Miss Chickpeas Opens Saturday with Vegan-Friendly Desserts

Posted By on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 1:52 PM

click image MISS CHICKPEAS BAKESHOP
  • Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop
Those with food allergies understand the never-ending struggle to find great desserts that are safe to eat. Chef Tatiana Martinez hopes to change that at Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, which will celebrate its grand opening with free drip coffee and raffle giveaways on Saturday, February 2.

A lifelong baker, Martinez attended the Cordon Bleu in Austin, where she learned about the dairy and animal industries and how eggs, butter and gluten limit many diners from enjoying classic desserts. She began selling her products at the Vegan Stop Shop in 2017, and was surprised that many customers enjoyed her products without realizing they were vegan.

“My standard when I [bake desserts] is that it should taste just like the real thing; it should be comparable to normal, non-vegan desserts,” she said. “You don’t need [dairy or gluten] to have a good treat.”

At Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, everything — from the shop’s colorful breakfast pastries to the custom wedding cakes and gluten-free cookies — is made with vegan, organic and natural ingredients. The bakery currently supplies its desserts to the newly opened Gold Coffee at Freight and collaborates with Hip Peaz Vegan Eats to offer savory meal options. It's already build a loyal fanbase for its vegan pop-tarts.



"It's fun creating new things. I've filled the poptarts with homemade jams and fruit jams, made from scratch," Martinez said. "I'm catering to people with dietary needs, while allowing them to enjoy" something new.

Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, located at 8065 Callaghan Road, will celebrate its grand opening event from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info, visit their Facebook page, or call (210) 993-0748.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Food & Wine Potentially Reignites Breakfast Taco War Between San Antonio and Austin Read More

  2. After the Cocktail Revolution: Five Trends Highlighted at This Year’s San Antonio Cocktail Conference Read More

  3. Inaugural San Antonio Burger Week Planned for Next Month Read More

  4. Filipino Fast-food Chain Jollibee to Open Second Texas Location in San Antonio Read More

  5. Trivia Bar Crawl of The Office Planned for Downtown San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...