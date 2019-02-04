Email
Monday, February 4, 2019

Garrison Brothers Bourbon Takeover to Include Select San Antonio Bars

Posted By on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge Garrison Brothers Negroni - JULIA KEIM
  • Julia Keim
  • Garrison Brothers Negroni
San Antonio bartenders, chefs and restaurateurs will showcase their love for Garrison Brothers’ small batch bourbon in special cocktails and plates available during the 2019 Bourbon Takeover of Texas, February 24–March 2.

The Bourbon Takeover is the first round in the distillery's search to find the state's best bartender and will include more than 50 participating locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and the Alamo City.

Dan Garrison, Garrison Brothers' cofounder, will select the best talents from each city to move on to the semi-finals before the distillery's final statewide showdown in May. At stake for the winner? Bragging rights and a $10,000 cash prize.

The bourbon-inspired bites and sips are available in San Antonio from establishments including The Sternewirth Bar and Supper at Hotel Emma, Rebelle, Biga on the Banks, Whiskey Cake San Antonio, Paramour, Playland Pizza, Ocho at Hotel Havana and The Edison Experiment.



