Monday, February 4, 2019

Nathan's Famous Brings 2019 Hot Dog Eating Qualifier to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge A view from the Nathan's Famous hot-dog eating contest held on July 4, 2018. - NATHAN'S FAMOUS
  • Nathan's Famous
  • A view from the Nathan's Famous hot-dog eating contest held on July 4, 2018.
If you've ever dreamed of becoming a competitive eater, you're in luck: Nathan’s Famous, the company behind the annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, will kick off its national qualifying tour with a stop in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo will host the event February 23 at 2 p.m. Those interested in entering the qualifying contest can register here.

Nathan's will continue the tour with stops in 13 additional cities, leading up to the July 4 event. The top male and female participants from each qualifier will be invited to compete in the ESPN-televised finals, held at the original Nathan's Famous on Coney Island.

This year, participants can expect to compete with the reigning hot dog-eating champion, Joey Chestnut, who ate 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes last year, setting a new world record.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
723 AT&T Center Parkway
Northeast
San Antonio, TX
Mixed-use/Alternative
Map


