Paesanos Celebrates 50 Years with a Promo for Its Signature Shrimp Dish

When restaurateurs Joe Cosniac and the late Nick Pacelli opened Paesanos in 1969, they wanted to create a welcoming place for San Antonians to enj oy Italian food and good company.
In honor of their 50th year in the Alamo City, Paesanos will offer its classic Shrimp Paesano entrée — a five-piece shrimp dish served with spaghetti and lemon garlic butter — for a special $19.69 price on Monday, February 4. (That's today, for those making lunch or dinner plans.)
The dish, a favorite among Paesanos regulars, usually runs $25.95.
Take heed, though. The offer is only good at Paesanos' 1604 and Lincoln Heights locations. River Walk diners don't get the discount. Hey, sometimes it pays to be a local.