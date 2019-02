Paesanos Celebrates 50 Years with a Promo for Its Signature Shrimp Dish

click image Instagram / paesanossa

When restaurateurs Joe Cosniac and the late Nick Pacelli opened Paesanos in 1969, they wanted to create a welcoming place for San Antonians to enj oy Italian food and good company.In honor of their 50th year in the Alamo City, Paesanos will offer its classic Shrimp Paesano entrée — a five-piece shrimp dish served with spaghetti and lemon garlic butter — for a special $19.69 price on Monday, February 4. (That's, for those making lunch or dinner plans.)The dish, a favorite among Paesanos regulars, usually runs $25.95.Take heed, though. The offer is only good at Paesanos' 1604 and Lincoln Heights locations. River Walk diners don't get the discount. Hey, sometimes it pays to be a local.