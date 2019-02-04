Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 4, 2019

Paesanos Celebrates 50 Years with a Promo for Its Signature Shrimp Dish

Posted By on Mon, Feb 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / PAESANOSSA
When restaurateurs Joe Cosniac and the late Nick Pacelli opened Paesanos in 1969, they wanted to create a welcoming place for San Antonians to enj oy Italian food and good company. 

In honor of their 50th year in the Alamo City, Paesanos will offer its classic Shrimp Paesano entrée — a five-piece shrimp dish served with spaghetti and lemon garlic butter — for a special $19.69 price on Monday, February 4. (That's today, for those making lunch or dinner plans.)

The dish, a favorite among Paesanos regulars, usually runs $25.95.

Take heed, though. The offer is only good at Paesanos' 1604 and Lincoln Heights locations. River Walk diners don't get the discount. Hey, sometimes it pays to be a local.




So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Super Bowl LIII Watch Parties Happening in San Antonio (Besides Your House) Read More

  2. Inaugural San Antonio Burger Week Planned for Next Month Read More

  3. Nathan's Famous Brings 2019 Hot Dog Eating Qualifier to San Antonio Read More

  4. Pegasus Only San Antonio Club to Make List of Top 50 Gay Bars in U.S. Read More

  5. Filipino Fast-food Chain Jollibee to Open Second Texas Location in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...