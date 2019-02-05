Email
Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Pinch Boil House Celebrating Year of the Pig with Pork Belly Curry Udon Special

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 12:53 PM

click image PINCH BOIL HOUSE
  • Pinch Boil House
Pinch Boil House is serving lewks and taste this month with its special pork belly curry udon bowl, just in time for the Lunar New Year.

The udon bowl features black-peppered slabs of pork and a thick, luxurious broth made with toasted chilies, house-made curry paste and chicken stock, said Pinch Boil chef Ben Annotti, who helps run the restaurant with Sean Wen and Andrew Ho.

"We top off each order with a serving of Pinch Boil's housemade pickles," Annotti said.

At $9.95, the savory bowl is a great option for a downtown lunch. Sadly, the udon will only be around until the end of February, but that gives you a few  weeks to try the special before it's gone.
Location Details Pinch Boil House and Bia Bar
124 N Main Ave.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 971-7774
Asian and Seafood
Map
