Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Pinch Boil House Celebrating Year of the Pig with Pork Belly Curry Udon Special
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 12:53 PM
Pinch Boil House
is serving lewks and taste this month with its special pork belly curry udon bowl, just in time for the Lunar New Year.
The udon bowl features black-peppered slabs of pork and a thick, luxurious broth made with toasted chilies, house-made curry paste and chicken stock, said Pinch Boil chef Ben Annotti, who helps run the restaurant with Sean Wen and Andrew Ho.
"We top off each order with a serving of Pinch Boil's housemade pickles," Annotti said.
At $9.95, the savory bowl is a great option for a downtown lunch. Sadly, the udon will only be around until the end of February, but that gives you a few weeks to try the special before it's gone.
