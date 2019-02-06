Email
Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Enjoy Your Valentine's Day Lunch with Food Trucks in Downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 12:58 PM

click image CENTRO SAN ANTONIO
  • Centro San Antonio
This Valentine’s Day — coming your way on Thursday, February 14 — is the perfect time to break up with your “sad desk lunch” and cubicle views to explore new food and event options.

Placemaking & Programming 101 | 10-11:30 a.m.
If you've ever dreamed of hosting your own event or pop-up in downtown San Antonio, attending the Placemaking & Programming 101 event — taking place at the Geekdom Event Center — is the first step to making it a reality. Register here.

The event, presented by Center City Development & Operations (CCDO) and Centro San Antonio, is part of the city's ongoing efforts to activate downtown Houston Street. Attendees can visit one-on-one with city officials, reps from groups like the TABC and Downtown Tuesday, and learn to navigate parking issues, permits, cost and opportunity barriers.

Lunch Break on Houston Street | 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
click to enlarge CCDO
  • CCDO
Park and walk to the Majestic Theatre to check out the Lunch Break on Houston Street, a pop-up with local food trucks, free music and mini valentines.



Lunch break attendees are invited to try their hand at the event's free creative activities, enjoy a complimentary cold soda or try bites and sweets from area small businesses including Curb Food Truck, Mister Softee Food Truck and The Lone Star Food Truck. Follow the Facebook event page here for updates.

