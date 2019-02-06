Enjoy Your Valentine's Day Lunch with Food Trucks in Downtown San Antonio

click image
This Valentine’s Day — coming your way on Thursday, February 14 — is the perfect time to break up with your “sad desk lunch” and cubicle views to explore new food and event options.
Placemaking & Programming 101 | 10-11:30 a.m.
If you've ever dreamed of hosting your own event or pop-up in downtown San Antonio, attending the Placemaking & Programming 101
event — taking place at the Geekdom Event Center
— is the first step to making it a reality. Register here
.
The event, presented by Center City Development & Operations (CCDO)
and Centro San Antonio
, is part of the city's ongoing efforts to activate downtown Houston Street. Attendees can visit one-on-one with city officials, reps from groups like the TABC and Downtown Tuesday, and learn to navigate parking issues, permits, cost and opportunity barriers.
Lunch Break on Houston Street | 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
Park and walk to the Majestic Theatre to check out the Lunch Break on Houston Street
, a pop-up with local food trucks, free music and mini valentines.
Lunch break attendees are invited to try their hand at the event's free creative activities, enjoy a complimentary cold soda or try bites and sweets from area small businesses including Curb Food Truck
, Mister Softee Food Truck
and The Lone Star Food Truck
. Follow the Facebook event page here
for updates.
