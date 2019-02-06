Email
Wednesday, February 6, 2019

River City Produce Starts Healthy Basket Series This Saturday

San Antonio communities — particularly those located in impoverished areas — have struggled to access healthy food for decades.

River City Produce is working to close that gap and provide South Side residents with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables via a giveaway event series, which kicks off at Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The company will sell their produce baskets, filled with 20 to 22 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, for $25.

"We know that being around good food, having access to it, changes your life," said Chris Uribe, Business Development & Marketing Officer for River City. "It's a small step, and it won't fix things overnight, but it does help us combat the food desert problem."



All major credit cards and cash will be accepted on-site. For more information, or to place an order, call Chris at (210) 271-0164.

