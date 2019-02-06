Email
Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Two San Antonio Steakhouses Among Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S., According to Report

Posted By on Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / JASON_RISNER_PHOTOGRAPHY
Couples looking to go all out on Valentine's Day may want to dine somewhere fitting for the evening. You're in luck, because the Alamo City is home to not one, but two, of the most romantic places to dine in the entire country.

OpenTable, the app designed for reserving tables at sought-after restaurants, recently revealed its list of the top 100 romantic restaurants in America, (as picked by its users). The list, which features restaurants from 33 states, is based on 12 million reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants.

San Antonio's Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood and Myron's Prime Steakhouse both made the cut (restaurants aren't ranked, instead presented in an alphabetical list). Texas represented well with eight restaurants, trailing only Ohio, which had nine nods.

Other romantic Texas dining spots include Christopher's World Grille in Bryan, Four Winds Steakhouse in Wills Point, Rudy & Paco Restaurant & Bar in Galveston, Sorrento Ristorante Italiano in Houston, St. Martin's Wine Bistro in Dallas and Truluck's Seafood, Steak and Crab House in Austin.



So if you haven't already, it might be worth checking if it's not too late to make a reservation.

