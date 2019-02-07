Email
Thursday, February 7, 2019

Chinese Restaurant on Broadway Closes After 23 Years in Business

Posted By on Thu, Feb 7, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS / KING'S PALACE
  • Google Maps / King's Palace
Broadway lunch staple King's Palace has closed its doors after more than 20 years in business.

The longtime Chinese restaurant, located across the street from Brackenridge Park, posted a note from its owners thanking customers for their patronage since its 1995 opening.

“We are deeply grateful for your patronage during these past 23 years," the note read. "It has been a privilege to serve you and share with you a part of our family — we are truly thankful to those who have made our establishment a warm and familiar place.”

According to a report from the Express-News, King's Palace is not gone for good. The owners indicated there are plans to reopen the business in a nearby location. While plenty of tea shops and coffee spots have popped up on Broadway in the last few years, the booming area has also seen the closure of Picante Grill as well a Sonic Drive-In, Church's Chicken and Bahama Buck's.



