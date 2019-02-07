Here's How You Can Celebrate Galentine's Day in San Antonio

Valentine’s Day is still a thing, but Galentine’s Day (Shoutout to Parks & Rec), which falls on February 13, is a day to celebrate badass women and strong female friendships. Here’s a roundup of places that you — you beautiful tropical fish — can enjoy the holiday with your best girl gang. Cheers!
Saturday, February 9
Crafthouse Studios // Stop by the studio with friends (or yourself) to browse and shop from local vendors, enjoy a glass of wine and try a class project like glass-etching, string art and more. Reserve your space here. (Entry is free, but each project costs between $35-$55.) 11am-3pm, 3230 Hillcrest Drive, Ste 300.
Sunday, February 10
Hello Tallulah // The vintage fashion shop — owned by Kristina Uriegas-Reyes — is hosting a Galentine's Day party that promises to create fun and Insta-worthy moments. Shop and sip bubbly while you try sweets made by Sweet February Cupcakes, get a retro 'do from Rockabella Hair Lounge and stop by makeup artist Frank Coronado for a glam touch-up before you share your new look. Free entry,11am-7pm, 1912 Fredricksburg Road, (210) 286-8146.
Tuesday, February 12
Eye Candy Boutique // This plus-size boutique will celebrate the last day of its semi-annual sale with special games, desserts and drinks that you can enjoy while you shop. Visit with Dora Vera from the Look Studio to learn the best tips and tricks for perfect makeup and lashes, and head out in style. 5-8pm, 531 Navarro St, (210) 363-3572.
Wednesday, February 13
Cover-3 // Cover-3 is offering half-price bottles from Rodney Strong between 4 and 10 p.m. Split a bottle or two with friends, and learn more about the brand that was named "American Winery of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. 1806 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 479-9700.
Taco Cabana // Taco C is bringing out several Galentine's Day specials, including your choice between Shareable Kickin’ Grande Nachos, Trio Sampler or a Kickin’ Potato Skins order with a 32 oz. pitcher of beer, all for $12.99. Continue the party with your friends all month long with $4.50 Kickin’ Jalapeño Guava Margaritas. Multiple locations, tacocabana.com.
Folklores Coffee House // Bring at least three of your best girlfriends to enjoy complimentary mimosas, or enjoy tasty charcuterie boards, chocolate sundaes and other goodies available on the menu. 8am-5pm, 5009 S Flores St, (210) 455-7829.
Thursday, February 14
Viva Villa // Chef Cariño Cortez brings the party to Viva Villa for a night of painting led by Cristina Paints, small bites, Candy Crush milkshakes from Honeysuckle Teatime and a cocktail provided by Mar Azul Tequila. The event will also feature a live DJ, raffle giveaways and goodie bags for the first 25 guests. (Tickets cost $52.50 each, which includes all art materials and refreshments.) Purchase here. 6-8:30pm, 905 Dolorosa St, (210) 987-8482.
Saturday, February 16
Girl Power Prom: Honeysuckle Tea Time // Technically this isn't Galentine's Day anymore, but it's a party that's all about spicing up your life with girl power. Enjoy tasty and gorgeous cake, cocktails from the cash bar and catch a set from DJ Elocuencia of Chulita Viny Club during this special dance party, which will donate all event proceeds to nonprofit SAY Sí. Get tickets here. 8-11:30pm, SAY Sí, 1518 South Alamo Street.