New Fast-casual Taqueria Macho Libre to Open in Medical Center

Macho Libre, a new fast-casual taqueria from the owners of 210 Ceviche and El Taco Tote, will open its doors later this month in the Medical Center.
In a press release, the owners invoke the Lucha Libre folklore central to the concept, calling the restaurant a "unique place where the burritos and tacos fight in the ring to become your new favorite!"
The menu, developed in tandem with Chef Luis Ortega from 210 Ceviche, promises guisados, tinga and rajas con queso. A drive-thru will be available if fast-casual is not fast enough for you.
Macho Libre emphasizes the "burritaco
" on its Instagram page ($1.85), alongside frescas con crema, elotes and paletas.
The name Macho Libre, one letter away from infringing on intellectual property belonging to Paramount Pictures, harkens back to a simpler time in Mexican-American relations, a time when we were relatively unbothered by a suspiciously tan Jack Black playing a Oaxacan cook.
Consider the playful restaurant another hopeful entry into the affordable and diverse Med Center food pantheon. Macho Libre will have a soft opening for the public on Tuesday, February 12, starting at 9 a.m.
