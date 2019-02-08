San Antonio Food Bank to Accept Applications for SNAP Benefits Saturday

click to enlarge
San Antonio's population is rapidly growing — on average, 66 new people move here every day — and that means more families and individuals vulnerable to food insecurity.
The San Antonio Food Bank
will host a food distribution event at Family Life Christian Church
on Saturday, Feb. 9, inviting families to apply for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP.
"We're [estimating] about 25 percent of new residents are eligible for SNAP services. If they're working for $12.50 an hour or less, they qualify for our services," said Michael Guerra, the Food Bank's chief resource officer. "Our federal and social contract allows us to provide people with a safety net in their hour of need, and I think we should help and encourage them to use that safety net while it's there."
The Food Bank supports an average of 1,500 individuals with SNAP enrollment each month, but many residents still aren't aware of the benefits or how to access them.
The event, which begins at 9 a.m., will accept SNAP applications from the first 500 households that arrive at the donation site.
