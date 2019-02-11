Former Juniper Tar Manager to Open Two New Bars in Downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge
The next round of musical chairs with downtown bars seems to be taking shape. For those keeping score, The Last Word
and Juniper Tar
both shut down in 2018.
The owner of The Last Word, Jeret Pena, at the time expressed a desire to re-open once the right location was found. The financial situation with Juniper Tar was murkier but also ended with closure.
While Juniper Tar's owner is navigating the straits between financial and legal troubles, the bar's former manager, Benjamin Crick, plans to take up the business side of restaurateuring. He has two ventures planned to open this spring, one of which is located at the old Last Word location.
The other project, to be called Pastiche, will be at 1506 E. Houston St. It has been reported
to feature spirit-forward cocktails, wine, tea and general European hospitality vibes.
Little is known
about the project taking over the Last Word location at 229 E. Houston Street, which had been used as an event space by San Antonio Cocktail Conference until now.
Let's count on stiff drinks that evince well-researched bartending, and let's hope that Crick has found a consistent business team.
