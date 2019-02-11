Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 11, 2019

Snooze to Open New Location at The Strand on February 20

Posted By on Mon, Feb 11, 2019 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge ASHLEY DAVIS
  • Ashley Davis
If your favorite brunch spots are getting too crowded, you're in luck: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, will open its third San Antonio location at The Strand on Wednesday, February 20.

The retro-style diner, which specializes in breakfast foods, will offer classic egg and pancake combos, as well as Texas specialties like the chile verde benny, breakfast pot pie and sweet potato pancakes.

click to enlarge ASHLEY DAVIS
  • Ashley Davis
Guests can also enjoy a selection of juices, regionally-sourced coffee and morning cocktails like the Hill Country Mule and the Orange Snoozius or opt for a Brewmosa — a craft Belgian-style wheat beer with fresh orange juice.



The restaurant, located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 100, will operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Popular Wine Bar at the Quarry Closes After 12 Years Read More

  2. Where to Have a Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner in San Antonio Read More

  3. Burger Up!: No Matter What You Crave, San Antonio's Got a Hamburger to Fit Your Appetite Read More

  4. Saint City Supper Club Launching 'One Night Stand' Pop-up Series with Mark Garcia Read More

  5. Woman Finds Mud in Whataburger Chicken Sandwich, Said It's Because She Requested a Different Kind of Bread Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...