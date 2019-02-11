Snooze to Open New Location at The Strand on February 20

click to enlarge
If your favorite brunch spots are getting too crowded, you're in luck: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
, will open its third San Antonio location at The Strand on Wednesday, February 20.
The retro-style diner, which specializes in breakfast foods, will offer classic egg and pancake combos, as well as Texas specialties like the chile verde benny, breakfast pot pie and sweet potato pancakes.
Guests can also enjoy a selection of juices, regionally-sourced coffee and morning cocktails like the Hill Country Mule and the Orange Snoozius or opt for a Brewmosa — a craft Belgian-style wheat beer with fresh orange juice.
The restaurant, located at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 100, will operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
