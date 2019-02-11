Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 11, 2019

Teaness Heals What Ails You With Organic, Farm-to-Cup Tea

Posted By on Mon, Feb 11, 2019 at 2:13 PM

click image TEANESS
  • Teaness
Vanessa Sanchez, owner of Teaness, a local organic tea company, discovered her love for tea in the most San Antonio way possible — with visits to Bill Miller’s BBQ.

"I'd always go to Bill Miller's for tea and get those 50-cent refills; I loved them with lemon," she said. "But as a kid, I didn't have a healthy diet and I had a weak immune system. I'd get deathly sick for at least two weeks each year."

Sanchez struggled with immune system issues into her early twenties, when she began to research tea, herbs and her Native American roots.

"Native Americans made most of their remedies with tea, so that's when I started experimenting with the tea leaves and herbs," she said. "I wanted to recreate what my ancestors did." 
click image TEANESS
  • Teaness

Sanchez began growing and blending her own organic tea varieties while documenting the process on Instagram in late 2016 and realized there was a large demand for her products. She launched her business, Teaness, via pop-up events in 2017 while working as the manager for Rosella's Jones location and caring for her now three-year old son.



Teaness sources its organic tea leaves, herbs and flowers from smaller family-owned farms, and it offers several varieties, including lemon black tea, Immunitea, green tea, single-origin matcha and vanilla sage white tea. The brand found its first  commercial space at White Elephant in May 2018 and quickly expanded its local fan base. 
click image TEANESS
  • Teaness

Sanchez has since developed special blends for six additional businesses, including all four Rosella locations and Kimura, and she plans more growth in 2019, including new pop-up events, hiring employees and expanding her merchandise. 

"People on the outside are always saying, 'Man, you're doing so much, this has happened so fast,'" she said. "But I feel like there's so much more I can be doing. I'm growing little by little."

To learn more about Teaness, click here.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Popular Wine Bar at the Quarry Closes After 12 Years Read More

  2. Where to Have a Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner in San Antonio Read More

  3. Burger Up!: No Matter What You Crave, San Antonio's Got a Hamburger to Fit Your Appetite Read More

  4. Saint City Supper Club Launching 'One Night Stand' Pop-up Series with Mark Garcia Read More

  5. Woman Finds Mud in Whataburger Chicken Sandwich, Said It's Because She Requested a Different Kind of Bread Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...