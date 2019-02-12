Email
Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Popular Wine Bar at the Quarry Closes After 12 Years

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / GILBERT_RYAN
  • Instagram / gilbert_ryan
One of the Quarry Market's booziest spots has shut down after more than a decade in business.

20nine Restaurant & Wine Bar has closed its doors, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant decided to end its lease agreement at the Quarry after 12 years at the location.
However, there is hope for fans of 20nine. The Facebook post also teased the "next venture" from the team. While details are limited, the future project is expected to pop up near the intersection of Broadway and Austin Highway.

Wine connoisseurs will likely miss 20nine's extensive offerings, with more than 75 wines served by the glass and more than 300 bottles available for purchase. Vino lovers could even buy bottles to-go.

