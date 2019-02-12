Email
Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Saint City Supper Club Launching 'One Night Stand' Pop-up Series with Mark Garcia

Posted By on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 4:40 PM

click image SAINT CITY SUPPER CLUB
  • Saint City Supper Club
Saint City Supper Club will launch its new "One Night Stand" pop-up series— highlighting great chefs and food — with local chef Mark "Wildcat" Garcia at Shotgun House Coffee Roasters on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Unlike previous SCSC events, the pop-ups will be open to the public, with proceeds to benefit HEARD — a support group for members of the food industry struggling with addiction.

Line up for Garcia's take on classic eats like hot dogs (think coney-style hot dog with fermented vegetables and spiciness), a special burger collaboration with South Texas Heritage Pork and regional vegetables — roasted, pickled and braised.

Take in music and complimentary beverages from Community Beer and Hops & Grain. The pop-up is slated to run between 7 and 10 p.m., but don't be surprised if they sell out earlier.



Location Details Shotgun House Coffee Roasters
1333 Buena Vista Street
West Side
San Antonio, TX
(254) 913-9031
Coffee House (independent)
Map
