Saint City Supper Club Launching 'One Night Stand' Pop-up Series with Mark Garcia
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 4:40 PM
Saint City Supper Club
will launch its new "One Night Stand" pop-up series— highlighting great chefs and food — with local chef Mark "Wildcat" Garcia at Shotgun House Coffee Roasters
on Sunday, Feb. 17.
Unlike previous SCSC events, the pop-ups will be open to the public, with proceeds to benefit HEARD
— a support group for members of the food industry struggling with addiction.
Line up for Garcia's take on classic eats like hot dogs (think coney-style hot dog with fermented vegetables and spiciness), a special burger collaboration with South Texas Heritage Pork
and regional vegetables — roasted, pickled and braised.
Take in music and complimentary beverages from Community Beer
and Hops & Grain
. The pop-up is slated to run between 7 and 10 p.m., but don't be surprised if they sell out earlier.
