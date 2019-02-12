Where to Have a Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner in San Antonio

click to enlarge
You might not be able to avoid Valentine's Day, but you can at least plan a dinner to remember — regardless of your price point. Pro-tips: Don't wait until February 14 to make your reservations and tip your waitstaff — this is the busiest restaurant night of the year.
Pizza Italia
// Keep your night tasty, casual and filled with pizza and beers during the Save The World Brewery Tap Takeover. 6-9pm, 3023 Thousand Oaks Dr. Ste. 101, (210) 494-8646.
Dorregos
// Split a romantic, four-course pre-fixe dinner, complete with cocktails, a choice between gnocchi soup and salad, a churrasco ribeye or pasta, a chocolate crumb cake or strawberry torte before sharing a pair of chocolate-covered strawberries. Reservations required, $64, 5-10pm, 150 E. Houston St., (210) 230-8454.
Dorćol
// In the mood for cocktails and something sweet? Head over to Dorćol for just that on V-day. You'll be able to enjoy a warm bread pudding with Kinsman-soaked apricots, salted caramel drizzle with toasted almonds and a Brandy Alexander cheesecake with a chocolate cracker crust and raspberry coulis. Tickets get you a portion of each dessert for the table, two cocktail pairings, two HighWheel beer pours and complimentary bubbles. $50, 7-8:30pm & 9-10:30pm, 1902 S Flores St, (210) 229-0607.
Zinc
// Show your love for your significant other (or delicious food) with this three-course dinner, which includes strawberries and wild arugula salad, your choice of black angus filet or lobster ravioli and a chocolate mousse with chocolate-dipped strawberries. Reservations recommended, $45 per person, 3-11 pm, 207 N Presa St., (210) 224-2900.
Boudro's
// Baby field greens, your choice between beef tenderloin with butter poached lobster or a seared Atlantic salmon and a crème fraîche panna cotta. Reservations recommended, $50 per person, 3-11pm, 421 E. Commerce, (210) 224-8484.
The General Public
// Guests (ages 21+) are invited to top off the night with a free glass of champagne and artisan chocolate from Ms. Chocolatier with the purchase of a meal. Reservations recommended, Feb.14-17, 11am-midnight, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy, #102, at The RIM, (210) 920-1101.
Tre Trattoria
// The four-course prix fixe menu offers a choice of creamy bisque or crisp salad, a house-made smoked gouda white truffle radiatore, bolognese or pork belly and shrimp orecchiette pasta. Stay for entrees, including lemon and oregano roasted chicken and the seared gnocchi with blue crab, and end the evening with the classic Nutella X 3, lemon pound cake or Italian cheese served with honeycomb. Regular menu available. Reservations recommended, $70 per person, $30 wine pairings available, 200 W. Jones Ave, 11am-10pm, (210) 805-0333.
Tejas Steakhouse
// Enjoy dinner with a special pre-fixe menu that includes roasted quail bites, spinach salad with a warm bacon vinaigrette, a triple-fudge cake with strawberries, and a bottle of wine and champagne for $115 (portions for 2). Reservations required, 401 Obst Road, Bulverde, (830) 980-2226 ext. 1.
Clementine
// Get your tickets to Clementine's special ticketed dinner — five courses that include Great White oysters, Peeler Farms Wagyu Beef and a chocolate cake that is anything but basic — for $85 per guest. Opt to add the petite wine pairing for $35 each, or standard pairing for $50 per guest. Reservations required, 5-9pm, 2195 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 503-5121.
Range
// Splurge on a four-course pre-fixe meal featuring entrees like a NY Strip, filet mignon, Ora King salmon or lobster thermidor, served with the chef’s choice of sides. Choose from desserts including Mississippi Mud pie, white chocolate cheesecake and lavender crème brûlée. Reservations recommended, $125 per person,$50 wine pairings available, 11am-11pm, 125 E. Houston St, (210) 227-4455.
Antler’s Lodge
// Couples are invited to enjoy a five-course pre-fixe dinner that includes dishes like the bourbon-marinated filet mignon, peppercorn-crusted chicken and several special sweets and the added option of a wine pairing menu to complement each dish. Reservations required. $90 per guest, $35 to add wine pairings, 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, (210) 520-4001
Shuck Shack
// Reserve your spot for a special couple's dinner with two-dozen oysters, buttery two lobster rolls and a bottle of Mumm Champagne Reservations recommended, $100 per couple, 520 E. Grayson St, 11am-10pm, (210)236-7422.
18 Oaks
// Make it a decadent evening at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and try this three-course meal featuring phyllo-wrapped duck confit with poached pears, a Niman Ranch five-ounce filet served with a poached lobster tail and a raspberry macaroon napoleon for dessert. Reservations strongly recommended, $75+, (210) 491-5825.
Josephine Street
// Patrons can celebrate the holiday with a seven-ounce sirloin served with shrimp—blackened, grilled or fried — and your choice of side for $18.45. For dessert, order a creamy cheesecake for just $5.95. Reservations recommended, 400 E. Josephine St., Open daily at 11am, (210) 224-6169.
COVER 3
// When you order two entrées and beverages, you and your S.O. can look forward to a complimentary glass of champagne, served with chocolate dipped strawberries. Reservations recommended, 1806 N Loop 1604 W, 11am-10pm, (210) 479-9700.
