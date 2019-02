Where to Have a Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner in San Antonio

click to enlarge Zinc

You might not be able to avoid Valentine's Day, but you can at least plan a dinner to remember — regardless of your price point. Pro-tips: Don't wait until February 14 to make your reservations and tip your waitstaff — this is the busiest restaurant night of the year.

Pizza Italia // Keep your night tasty, casual and filled with pizza and beers during the Save The World Brewery Tap Takeover. Dorregos // Split a romantic, four-course pre-fixe dinner, complete with cocktails, a choice between gnocchi soup and salad, a churrasco ribeye or pasta, a chocolate crumb cake or strawberry torte before sharing a pair of chocolate-covered strawberries. Dorćol // In the mood for cocktails and something sweet? Head over to Dorćol for just that on V-day. You'll be able to enjoy a warm bread pudding with Kinsman-soaked apricots, salted caramel drizzle with toasted almonds and a Brandy Alexander cheesecake with a chocolate cracker crust and raspberry coulis. Tickets get you a portion of each dessert for the table, two cocktail pairings, two HighWheel beer pours and complimentary bubbles. Zinc // Show your love for your significant other (or delicious food) with this three-course dinner, which includes strawberries and wild arugula salad, your choice of black angus filet or lobster ravioli and a chocolate mousse with chocolate-dipped strawberries. Boudro's // Baby field greens, your choice between beef tenderloin with butter poached lobster or a seared Atlantic salmon and a crème fraîche panna cotta. The General Public // Guests (ages 21+) are invited to top off the night with a free glass of champagne and artisan chocolate from Ms. Chocolatier with the purchase of a meal. Tre Trattoria // The four-course prix fixe menu offers a choice of creamy bisque or crisp salad, a house-made smoked gouda white truffle radiatore, bolognese or pork belly and shrimp orecchiette pasta. Stay for entrees, including lemon and oregano roasted chicken and the seared gnocchi with blue crab, and end the evening with the classic Nutella X 3, lemon pound cake or Italian cheese served with honeycomb. Tejas Steakhouse // Enjoy dinner with a special pre-fixe menu that includes roasted quail bites, spinach salad with a warm bacon vinaigrette, a triple-fudge cake with strawberries, and a bottle of wine and champagne for $115 (portions for 2). Clementine // Get your tickets to Clementine's special ticketed dinner — five courses that include Great White oysters, Peeler Farms Wagyu Beef and a chocolate cake that is anything but basic — for $85 per guest. Opt to add the petite wine pairing for $35 each, or standard pairing for $50 per guest. Range // Splurge on a four-course pre-fixe meal featuring entrees like a NY Strip, filet mignon, Ora King salmon or lobster thermidor, served with the chef’s choice of sides. Choose from desserts including Mississippi Mud pie, white chocolate cheesecake and lavender crème brûlée. // Couples are invited to enjoy a five-course pre-fixe dinner that includes dishes like the bourbon-marinated filet mignon, peppercorn-crusted chicken and several special sweets and the added option of a wine pairing menu to complement each dish. Shuck Shack // Reserve your spot for a special couple's dinner with two-dozen oysters, buttery two lobster rolls and a bottle of Mumm Champagne

18 Oaks // Make it a decadent evening at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and try this three-course meal featuring phyllo-wrapped duck confit with poached pears, a Niman Ranch five-ounce filet served with a poached lobster tail and a raspberry macaroon napoleon for dessert. Josephine Street // Patrons can celebrate the holiday with a seven-ounce sirloin served with shrimp—blackened, grilled or fried — and your choice of side for $18.45. For dessert, order a creamy cheesecake for just $5.95. COVER 3 // When you order two entrées and beverages, you and your S.O. can look forward to a complimentary glass of champagne, served with chocolate dipped strawberries.