Brace Yourselves: Six-Hour Brunch Crawl on River Walk Planned for June

Bar Crawl Nation, some sort of partying-marketing conglomerate, is planning a "brunch inspired bar crawl
" for June 15.
The event promises some sort of uber-brunch: red carpet photography, bubbly, a VIP mimosa buffet and a DJ. The Facebook event
promises an "afternoon of classy day-partying."
The partying itself will sprawl across seven different River Walk venues from noon until 6 p.m. Specifically, you'll be walking through On The Bend, Mad Dogs, Bier Garten, Howl at the Moon, Leapin Lizard Pub, Pat O'Brien's and On the Rocks Pub.
Brunch pilgrims can expect drink specials, prizes, snacks and general diurnal bacchanalia.
If you are eager to prove your devotion to goddess brunch and to demonstrate your carbohydrate dexterity, tickets will go on sale this Friday.
