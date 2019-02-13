Wednesday, February 13, 2019
State Representative Files Bill to Make Tacos Official State Food of Texas
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Feb 13, 2019 at 1:54 PM
Texas is one of those states with a big emphasis on food culture. Hell, we even have our own kind of toast. (Because Tennessee toast just doesn't sound as appealing.)
But what food best represents Texas?
According to State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, the answer is tacos. This week, she proposed House Resolution 57, which would make tacos the official state food
Hinojosa begins her resolution with a very compelling argument.
From El Paso to Texarkana, from Texline to Brownsville, from the Rio Grande to the Red River, Texans consume a lot of tacos, and most of the other foods Texans enjoy, including brisket, sausage, eggs, chorizo, beans, and seafood, are that much better when served in the warm embrace of a tortilla...
Since 1977, chili con carne has held the title of Official State Dish for the Lone Star State. Hinojosa's resolution wouldn't dethrone chili con carne but give tacos an equal state food designation.
In case you're unaware, Texas has a lot of official state foods. The official fruit is the grapefruit while the pepper is the jalapenõ. The state pie is, of course, pecan. And it should go without saying that the state snack is tortilla chips and salsa.
