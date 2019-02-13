Email
Wednesday, February 13, 2019

The Brooklynite Closing Later This Month, But Not For Long

Posted By on Wed, Feb 13, 2019 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / BLOOD_SOUP
It's last call for The Brooklynite as we know it — at 516 Brooklyn Ave.— so stop by for your favorite house cocktails before doors close on Monday, February 25. 

Loyal customers and new fans alike are invited to celebrate the bar's final days with Tiki and Oaxaca-inspired events before the bar's last party on Monday night — filled with music by DJ Steven Lee Moya, dancing and beloved cocktails from past menus.

The popular bar, managed by Jeret Peña's Boulevardier Group, has helped to define San Antonio's bar industry since its opening in 2012. You'll be able to enjoy the Brooklynite again — as a reimagined 35-seat cocktail lounge behind its sister bar, Still Golden Social House, located at Grayson and Broadway, when it opens in late April or early May.

"We’ve been thinking about this for years now," said Steven Martín, a mixologist and partner with the Boulevardier Group. "We're turning it into something far more intimate and more beautiful than anything we did before."



The reimagined Brooklynite will offer a new cocktail menu, developed using cooking techniques. "We're looking at a wide variety of ingredients, not the usual herbs and berries and stone fruits; we're really going to get geeky with it," Martín said.

Despite the smaller space, new approach and uncertain price point, the Brooklynite's motto is still "come as you are," Martín said. "Just wear clothes and you’ll be fine."
The Brooklynite
The Brooklynite
516 Brooklyn
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-0707; (210) (FAX)
Bar/Pub

