Thursday, February 14, 2019
San Antonio's Box Street Social Named Fourth-Best Food Truck in U.S.
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Feb 14, 2019 at 9:28 AM
click image
The Box Street Social
— a beloved San Antonio food truck and catering company — was recently recognized as the fourth-best food truck in the nation
.
The crew at the Box Street Social— including chef Edward Garcia III and restaurateur Daniel Treviño— was excited to hear the good news in the article published on the website Love Food.
"It's very flattering, humbling and very cool," Treviño told the Current
. "We started [the business] with Sunday social events where we served food to our friends and [customers], and we’re hoping to finalize an opportunity to bring that back [to the public this year].”
The Love Food piece, which has since been published on MSN Lifestyle
, highlights Box Street Social's updated American bites like chicken and doughnuts, crispy Thai chicken wings and spicy crab-stuffed avocados. Here’s hoping we get try their food-truck fare again soon.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Box Street Social, Food Trucks, Best of, American food, San Antonio food trucks, MSN, Image