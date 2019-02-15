Call for San Antonio Entrepreneurs: Register for H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas

Attention, food and beverage entrepreneurs!
Officials with H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best — an annual statewide competition that brings original products to grocery store shelves — will meet with San Antonio food producers on Thursday, March 14, and Thursday, March 21.
San Antonio-based H-E-B is touting the two events as an opportunity for San Antonio manufacturers to visit with company leadership, learn best practices and gain insight into product development processes before submitting their creations for the contest.
Space is limited, so you'll need to register for the March 14 meeting here,
or reserve your spot for March 21 here
.
The competition is accepting product entries online at heb.com/quest
Feb. 27-April 5, 2019.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.