San Antonio Chefs to Highlight Asian Fusion, Raise Food Education Funds this March

Local culinary event series Homegrown Chef
will celebrate Asian fusion and fresh foods during its inaugural Sumo Spring Bash at the Burleson Yard Beer Garden on Thursday, March 7.
Chef Edward Villarreal will host some of San Antonio's best culinary talents, including chef Teddy Liang, chef Dave Terrazas of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
, Diana and John Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor
and Sara Lauren Hinojosa of Honeysuckle Teatime
.
Attendees can expect to find flavorful dishes like country-fried rice with vegetables, pork dumplings and a matcha milkshake — many featuring local ingredients grown in the San Antonio Botanical Garden's culinary garden.
Tickets cost $40 each and will support Homegrown Chef's mission to inspire, engage and educate the San Antonio community with healthy and fresh foods. To purchase tickets, click here
.
