Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 15, 2019

San Antonio Chefs to Highlight Asian Fusion, Raise Food Education Funds this March

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge HOMEGROWN CHEF
  • Homegrown Chef
Local culinary event series Homegrown Chef will celebrate Asian fusion and fresh foods during its inaugural Sumo Spring Bash at the Burleson Yard Beer Garden on Thursday, March 7.

Chef Edward Villarreal will host some of San Antonio's best culinary talents, including chef Teddy Liang, chef Dave Terrazas of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, Diana and John Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor and Sara Lauren Hinojosa of Honeysuckle Teatime.

Attendees can expect to find flavorful dishes like country-fried rice with vegetables, pork dumplings and a matcha milkshake — many featuring local ingredients grown in the San Antonio Botanical Garden's culinary garden.

Tickets cost $40 each and will support Homegrown Chef's mission to inspire, engage and educate the San Antonio community with healthy and fresh foods. To purchase tickets, click here.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Burger Up!: No Matter What You Crave, San Antonio's Got a Hamburger to Fit Your Appetite Read More

  2. San Antonio's Box Street Social Named Fourth-Best Food Truck in U.S. Read More

  3. Would You Like To Be Chauffeured To Wineries In and Around San Antonio? Here Are Some of Our Favorite Options Read More

  4. Snooze to Open New Location at The Strand on February 20 Read More

  5. The Brooklynite Closing Later This Month, But Not For Long Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...