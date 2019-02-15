Friday, February 15, 2019
Puro Snack Alert: H-E-B Now Selling Mango Chamoy Cookies
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 11:41 AM
Instagram / socialiteinsa
San Antonians love the combination of mango and chamoy, especially when served cold — like in the form of a margarita or mangonada.
But will they go for it in a cookie?
Looks like H-E-B is putting San Antonio's puroness (did we just make that a thing?) to the test by releasing Mango Chamoy Twisters
in its stores.
Here's what you get: two mango cookies with chamoy-flavored creme holding them together. Similar in appearance to an Oreo, the twisters "pack a punch" with bits of chamoy-flavored candy mixed into the already chamoy-inspired creme.
For the uninitiated, chamoy is a Mexican pickled-fruit condiment with a distinctive pucker.
H-E-B says the twisters make a "mouthwatering irresistible treat," but we'll leave that up to you. Grab a pack
– they're priced at $2.78 each.
