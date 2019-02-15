Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 15, 2019

Puro Snack Alert: H-E-B Now Selling Mango Chamoy Cookies

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 11:41 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SOCIALITEINSA
  • Instagram / socialiteinsa
San Antonians love the combination of mango and chamoy, especially when served cold — like in the form of a margarita or mangonada.

But will they go for it in a cookie?

Looks like H-E-B is putting San Antonio's puroness (did we just make that a thing?) to the test by releasing Mango Chamoy Twisters in its stores.

Here's what you get: two mango cookies with chamoy-flavored creme holding them together. Similar in appearance to an Oreo, the twisters "pack a punch" with bits of chamoy-flavored candy mixed into the already chamoy-inspired creme.



For the uninitiated, chamoy is a Mexican pickled-fruit condiment with a distinctive pucker.

H-E-B says the twisters make a "mouthwatering irresistible treat," but we'll leave that up to you. Grab a pack – they're priced at $2.78 each.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Burger Up!: No Matter What You Crave, San Antonio's Got a Hamburger to Fit Your Appetite Read More

  2. San Antonio's Box Street Social Named Fourth-Best Food Truck in U.S. Read More

  3. Would You Like To Be Chauffeured To Wineries In and Around San Antonio? Here Are Some of Our Favorite Options Read More

  4. Snooze to Open New Location at The Strand on February 20 Read More

  5. The Brooklynite Closing Later This Month, But Not For Long Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...