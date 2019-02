Puro Snack Alert: H-E-B Now Selling Mango Chamoy Cookies

click image Instagram / socialiteinsa

San Antonians love the combination of mango and chamoy, especially when served cold — like in the form of a margarita or mangonada.But will they go for it in a cookie?Looks like H-E-B is putting San Antonio's puroness (did we just make that a thing?) to the test by releasing Mango Chamoy Twisters in its stores.Here's what you get: two mango cookies with chamoy-flavored creme holding them together. Similar in appearance to an Oreo, the twisters "pack a punch" with bits of chamoy-flavored candy mixed into the already chamoy-inspired creme.For the uninitiated, chamoy is a Mexican pickled-fruit condiment with a distinctive pucker.H-E-B says the twisters make a "mouthwatering irresistible treat," but we'll leave that up to you. Grab a pack – they're priced at $2.78 each.