Monday, February 18, 2019

Periphery Hosting Special Paired Dinner with McPherson Cellars

Posted By on Mon, Feb 18, 2019 at 12:31 PM

Periphery on Main is teaming up with award-winning Texas winery McPherson Cellars for a special paired dinner on Wednesday, February 27.

Guests are invited to join the family-style dinner to hear from winemaker Kim McPherson.

The dinner will feature six courses, including charred spring vegetable salad with green curry vinaigrette, chicken schnitzel and a special cheese plate, all thoughtfully paired with McPherson wines. Tickets are all-inclusive and cost $115 each.
"I'm a big believer in what he does and the types of wines he makes, with the grapes grown on the high plains," Chef Mark Weaver said.

To reserve your spot, call (210) 966-0404 or purchase your tickets from Eventbrite here
Location Details Periphery Restaurant
2512 N Main Ave.
Monte Vista
San Antonio, TX
American
Map
