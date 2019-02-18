Monday, February 18, 2019
Periphery Hosting Special Paired Dinner with McPherson Cellars
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Feb 18, 2019 at 12:31 PM
Periphery
on Main is teaming up with award-winning Texas winery McPherson Cellars
for a special paired dinner on Wednesday, February 27.
Guests are invited to join the family-style dinner to hear from winemaker Kim McPherson.
The dinner will feature six courses, including charred spring vegetable salad with green curry vinaigrette, chicken schnitzel and a special cheese plate, all thoughtfully paired with McPherson wines. Tickets are all-inclusive and cost $115 each.
"I'm a big believer in what he does and the types of wines he makes, with the grapes grown on the high plains," Chef Mark Weaver said.
To reserve your spot, call (210) 966-0404 or purchase your tickets from Eventbrite here
.
