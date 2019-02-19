Email
Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Chef Jason Dady's New Taco Joint Opens in Downtown Austin

Posted By on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 12:20 PM

Chef Jason Dady, owner of renown local restaurants including Tre Trattoria, Range and Alamo BBQ, introduced his newest restaurant, Chispas, to downtown Austin this week.

"We're not trying to take San Antonio to Austin, we're just trying to create a cool, fun place to get tacos and margs," he told the Current. "I'm not getting caught up in the taco war; that's not my war to fight."

Chef Dady, who's no stranger to the Austin market, was approached to open a restaurant concept in the area, and it ended up becoming an opportunity that was impossible to turn down.
Located in the heart of Austin's historic warehouse district, Chispas will offer specialty margaritas and late night breakfast tacos priced between $3-$4, an affordable deal for the downtown area.

The new restaurant will offer happy hour seven days a week as well as indoor, patio and bar lounge seating for guests.



