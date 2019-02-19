Email
Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Gourdough's Public House to Unveil Selena Donut at Grand Opening of San Antonio Location

Posted By on Tue, Feb 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge GOURDOUGH'S PUBLIC HOUSE
  • Gourdough's Public House
Get ready to do the washing machine with a donut in hand, y'all.

As Gourdough's Public House opens its doors in San Antonio this weekend — the gourmet donut maker's first venture outside of Austin — it's all about fitting into the neighborhood.

As such, it's catering to local tastes with a Bidi Bidi Bon Bon donut.

The treat is purple and sparkly (it is inspired by Selena, after all), and made with cinnamon butter cream cheese icing, white chocolate covered bon bons and a white chocolate sauce drizzle.



"Being new to San Antonio, we wanted to come into the community right — and nothing reflects San Antonio culture quite like Selena," co-owner Paula Samford said. "This donut is special to San Antonio, so we plan on keeping it exclusive only to the Riverwalk location."

Fans can pay tribute to the Queen of Cumbia and order the Bidi Bidi Bon Bon ($7.99) this Saturday during the grand opening. Customers will even get free treats, as Gourdough's plans to give away donuts with any purchase from noon to 2 p.m.

Doors will open at noon Saturday, though it's best to be prepared for a wait. Festivities will include a drumline procession on the River Walk, giveaways, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a DJ. Even though the free donuts run out at 2 p.m., the party will continue until closing time at midnight.
Location Details Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya St
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
Sweets and Southern
Map
