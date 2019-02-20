Email
Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Chef Johnny Hernandez Hosting Third Annual Michelada Mania Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Feb 20, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / THEFRUTERIASA
  • Instagram / thefruteriasa
Michelada lovers may want to save the date for Michelada Mania, an annual tradition headed by San Antonio's own chef Johnny Hernandez.

Michelada Mania will return for a third year at La Gloria's Dominion location on Sunday, March 10, from 1-5 p.m. Guests 21 and over can snag a $15 ticket that will get them five michelada samples plus an order of tacos.

Samples will come from Hernandez restaurants the Fruteria, Burgerteca and La Gloria's Dominion and Pearl locations, each competing separately. Even Hernandez himself will be whipping up a boozy drink for the event.

May the best michelada win.
Location Details La Gloria at Dominion
21819 Interstate 10
Northwest
San Antonio, TX
Mexican
Map
