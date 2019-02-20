Where to Get Boozy in San Antonio on National Margarita Day

click to enlarge
People invent food-based holidays all the time. Seriously, it seems like National Donut Day happens every other week.
But National Margarita Day, Friday, February 22, seems especially relevant in San Antonio. So, here are a few local spots offering marg specials to celebrate.
Q Bar at Hyatt Regency San Antonio
// Can't commit to one margarita? Try a flight of four 6 oz. specialty drinks, including traditional, prickly pear, cucumber jalapeño and paloma margaritas for $16. The special will be available at the bar between 11:30 a.m. and midnight. 123 Losoya, (210) 510-4477
.
Pizza Italia
// Toast to wallet-friendly specials with a margarita in one hand and a slice in the other. Pizza Italia will serve $3.99 margs in addition to its usual beer and wine offerings between 11 a.m.- noon. 3023 Thousand Oaks #101, (210) 494-8646.
La Gloria
// Start the celebration with La Gloria on Thursday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and pick right back up again Friday (11 a.m.-midnight). Named the 2018 Best Margarita by the Current
, La Gloria will offer specials like $5 house margaritas on the rocks, $7 blackberry margaritas served with a black salt rim or $10 house margarita shakers. 100 E Grayson St, (210) 267-9040.
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
// Step up to the bar for tequila specials and $5 margaritas, available all day, and catch live performances from Wayne Holtz, King Pelican and The Foreign Arm. 430 Austin St, (210) 354-3001.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
// Good news: Perry's offers drink specials every day during Social Hour. The smoky rita, made with Hornitos Black Barrel tequila, fresh lime, agave nectar and a habanero rim usually goes for $15, but they're only $9 at Bar 79 during social hour. Social Hour is Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. 15900 La Cantera Pkwy #22200, (210) 558-6161.
Taco Cabana
// Spend the happiest of hours with this $3.50 Jalapeño Guava Kickin' Margarita. If that sounds appealing, be sure to try the spicy, sweet drink before it disappears at the end of the month. Happy hour runs 4-7 p.m. tacocabana.com
Chuy's
// Chuy's is taking $1 off top-shelf skinny 'ritas all day and offering customers an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur in their drink for just $1. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. chuys.com
The Rustic
// Go for a drink and stay for the spectacle — the Rustic will pour its classic Don Julio Margarita into a near five-foot glass and serve it with lime, of course. The special runs from 5-11 p.m. 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 204, (210) 245-7500.
La Margarita
// There's literally zero training required to drink your way through the Margarita y Musica 0.5K. Start at La Margarita, stop by Mi Tierra and end the walk at Viva Villa. Single tickets cost $25 and couples can enter for $40. Admission include live music and four mini margaritas. The event runs 4-9 p.m. and tickets are available here
. 800 Dolorosa Street, Suite 205.
El Jarro de Arturo
// When you order El Jarro's $5 house frozen margaritas, you'll get a free serving of queso, salsa and chips. The special runs 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 13421 San Pedro Ave, (210) 494-5084.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.