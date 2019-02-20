The Good Kind Opening Southtown Location This Weekend

click to enlarge
Lea Thompson
The Good Kind brunch menu features savory items like the Good Morning Bowl.
The Good Kind will open its second location in Southtown on Saturday, February 23.
The Southtown menu features savory breakfast options and wholesome pastries as well as grab-and-go items like sandwiches, smoothies, salads and even indulgent dishes like mac and cheese, which range between $4 and $11.
Expect to try classic and new brunch and lunch items in the outdoor seating area (10 a.m.-10 p.m.) or enjoy four fitness classes — MBS Yoga, Smartbarre, EnergyX and Joyride — for free outside Ivy Hall. To learn more about the event, click here
The property, located at 1127 South St. Mary's St., will host The Good Kind Southtown
and Ivy Hall
, a private garden and event space. The building previously housed The Monterrey before closing its doors in late 2015.
"I never want us to be a ‘trendy thing,'" said Tim McDiarmid, owner of The Good Kind and Tim the Girl Catering. “Our tagline is fresh comfort food, so we’ve [updated the idea] what comfort food is."
McDiarmid opened the first Good Kind restaurant at the Pearl's Food Hall in year. Thanks to the larger space, McDiarmid will expand the Southtown menu to include seasonal, botanical cocktails, beer and wine.
By San Antonio Current Staff and Lea Thompson