Dorćol's Mardi Paws Event to Bring Cocktails, Crawfish Together with Proceeds Going to ADL

Courtesy of 4 Paws Animal Hospital
Four-legged friends (and their owners) are invited to celebrate Mardi Paws
with NOLA-style bites and drinks, live music and an absurdly cute pet parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Attendees can sip cocktails from Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
, enjoy a legit crawfish boil from the Cookhouse
, beignets by the Beignet Stand
and milkshakes from Honeysuckle Teatime as well as pet-friendly treats. That One Shot Photography
will be on-site to snap frame-worthy photos of you and your furry friends.
The event, hosted by Dorćol and 4 Paws Animal Hospital, will donate a portion of proceeds to the Animal Defense League.
At 2 p.m., local celebs including fashion maven Michael Quintanilla and radio personality “Hot” Henrietta will be on hand to judge the parade and select the best costume.
