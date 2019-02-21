Email
Thursday, February 21, 2019

Dorćol's Mardi Paws Event to Bring Cocktails, Crawfish Together with Proceeds Going to ADL

Four-legged friends (and their owners) are invited to celebrate Mardi Paws with NOLA-style bites and drinks, live music and an absurdly cute pet parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Attendees can sip cocktails from Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., enjoy a legit crawfish boil from the Cookhouse, beignets by the Beignet Stand and milkshakes from Honeysuckle Teatime as well as pet-friendly treats. That One Shot Photography will be on-site to snap frame-worthy photos of you and your furry friends. 
The event, hosted by Dorćol and 4 Paws Animal Hospital, will donate a portion of proceeds to the Animal Defense League.

At 2 p.m., local celebs including fashion maven Michael Quintanilla and radio personality “Hot” Henrietta will be on hand to judge the parade and select the best costume.
