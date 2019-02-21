Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Torchy's Tacos Teases Third San Antonio Location

Posted By on Thu, Feb 21, 2019 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TORCHYSTACOS
Torchy's Tacos, the Austin-based postmodern taqueria, is apparently growing their network of San Antonio locations.

The Express-News reports that paperwork has been filed on a location in Sonterra (18210 Sonterra Place, to be specific) with August 1 targeted as the completion date for construction.

Dates can be impressionistic this early in the process, but that would be Torchy's second San Antonio opening in as many years. Their location at the Rim opened last August.

Torchy's customer base could hardly be called a "cult following" at this point, with over 50 locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado serving tacos with fried chicken, sausage, catfish and whatever else comes to mind. People still swear by the queso, and I don't mind vouching for the margarita as well.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Get Boozy in San Antonio on National Margarita Day Read More

  2. Chef Johnny Hernandez Hosting Third Annual Michelada Mania Next Month Read More

  3. The Good Kind Opening Southtown Location This Weekend Read More

  4. Has Southern Food Colonized San Antonio or Vice Versa? Read More

  5. Second Volare Pizza Location Now Open Inside Former Olmos Pharmacy Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...