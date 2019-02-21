Torchy's Tacos Teases Third San Antonio Location

click to enlarge
Torchy's Tacos, the Austin-based postmodern taqueria, is apparently growing their network of San Antonio locations.
The Express-News reports
that paperwork has been filed on a location in Sonterra (18210 Sonterra Place, to be specific) with August 1 targeted as the completion date for construction.
Dates can be impressionistic this early in the process, but that would be Torchy's second San Antonio opening in as many years. Their location at the Rim opened last August
Torchy's customer base could hardly be called a "cult following" at this point, with over 50 locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado serving tacos with fried chicken, sausage, catfish and whatever else comes to mind. People still swear by the queso, and I don't mind vouching for the margarita as well.
