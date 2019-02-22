Email
Friday, February 22, 2019

Bar America Unveils Rooftop Patio, New Mural After Remodel

Posted By on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 12:55 PM

A longtime player in San Antonio's bar scene has gotten a major upgrade to keep up with the times.

Bar America, which opened in 1942, recently remodeled, adding a rooftop patio and a mural — both features common across its arty Southtown neighborhood. Posts on the watering hole's Facebook page show off the space and encourage patrons to stop by.
Don't worry, though, the iconic neon "Bar America" sign overlooking the dance floor is still in place.
Location Details Bar America
723 S. Alamo
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-7462
Bar/Pub
Map
