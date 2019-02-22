Friday, February 22, 2019
Bar America Unveils Rooftop Patio, New Mural After Remodel
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 12:55 PM
A longtime player in San Antonio's bar scene has gotten a major upgrade to keep up with the times.
Bar America, which opened in 1942, recently remodeled, adding a rooftop patio and a mural — both features common across its arty Southtown neighborhood. Posts on the watering hole's Facebook page show off the space and encourage patrons to stop by.
Don't worry, though, the iconic neon "Bar America" sign overlooking the dance floor is still in place.
