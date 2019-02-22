San Antonio's Board Couple Creates Cheese Board with Style for Speaker Pelosi

click image
The Board Couple
, run by real-life local couple Bryan Gonzales and Monica Nino, served custom grazing boards — filled with cheese and charcuterie — for a Thursday night event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington D.C.
The company, which pairs specialty foods including cheese, cured meats, fruits, nuts and honey, designed the boards to include artisan crackers, flowers, dessert and tea sandwiches.
"We were honored to have been asked to provide boards for the House Speaker," the couple told the Current
in an emailed statement. "We appreciated that they appreciated our detail!"
Political Consultant Norma Denham of Norma Denham and Associates, recommended the Board Couple to design the menu and unique concepts for the event.
"We love[d] working with her," the Board Couple added in their email. "She said we were at the top of her list when it came to putting together the menu and concept for the evening."
The Board Couple launched their catering company and grazing boards in 2018, and have since catered many private events for both officials and couples looking for a memorable date night meal.
