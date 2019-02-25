Email
Monday, February 25, 2019

San Antonio Couple Opening New Food Truck All About Beignets

Posted By on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge THE BEIGNET STAND
  • The Beignet Stand
The Beignet Stand —  a new food trailer from husband-and-wife team Michael Grimes and Elisa Treviño — promises to bring cafe au lait and freshly-fried treats to new and familiar San Antonio customers this March.

The couple introduced San Antonio to their take on classic and creative beignets via Southern Grit, their catering and pop-up food business, in 2017, and are excited to grow.
click to enlarge THE BEIGNET STAND
  • The Beignet Stand
"We're looking to get out and into the market," Treviño said, adding that location plans would be announced later this week. "I'm thankful we've grown everything organically, but I'm ready to have something tangible [for our business]."

The trailer will open a limited menu with the OG and "churro" beignet varieties and several beignet toppings, as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches, two different types of lattes, a drip coffee and cafe au lait.

