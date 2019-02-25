San Antonio Couple Opening New Food Truck All About Beignets

click to enlarge
The Beignet Stand
— a new food trailer from husband-and-wife team Michael Grimes and Elisa Treviño — promises to bring cafe au lait and freshly-fried treats to new and familiar San Antonio customers this March.
The couple introduced San Antonio to their take on classic and creative beignets via Southern Grit
, their catering and pop-up food business, in 2017, and are excited to grow.
click to enlarge
"We're looking to get out and into the market," Treviño said, adding that location plans would be announced later this week. "I'm thankful we've grown everything organically, but I'm ready to have something tangible [for our business]."
The trailer will open a limited menu with the OG and "churro" beignet varieties and several beignet toppings, as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches, two different types of lattes, a drip coffee and cafe au lait.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.