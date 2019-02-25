Monday, February 25, 2019
Sausage Showdown Returns to Southtown This Weekend
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM
If you're up for getting the meat sweats this weekend, you may want to hit up the second annual Wild Game Sausage Showdown
.
This Sunday, the sausage fest will return to Beethoven Maennerchor from 2-6 p.m. for an afternoon of cured meats with a gamey twist, cold German beer and polka tunes. More than a dozen local meat and game producers will attend to show off their spin on sausage made with whitetail deer. Hosted by the Stewards of the Wild, the event allows competitors to choose to represent their best dry sausage, link sausage, summer sausage or jerky
.
You'll be able to taste samples of the various meats and vote for the "People's Choice" winners with a ticket. Judges will name winners in each category and choose a "Grand Master of Sausage" winner.
Proceeds from the $25 ticket sales
(kids 13 and under get in free) will benefit City Kids Adventures, which provides outdoor activities for urban youth.
