Yoga Studio, Chocolazzo to Open at Hemisfair Next Month

Hemisfair Park will welcome its newest tenants — Blue Cat Yoga Studio and Healing Arts
and Chocolazzo
— in the coming weeks.
Blue Cat Yoga Studio will celebrate its soft opening on Friday, March 1, with several free public yoga classes, including a "Bend and Brew" event with Con Safos
.
.
Blue Cat Yoga will open inside the historic Schultze House, which was previously a hardware store. The studio will be located behind the Magik Theatre
, providing yoga enthusiasts with a view of the park's green space during classes.
Chocollazo, a candy and specialty chocolate shop on Broadway, will open its second location and a new shop — Sugar Sugar — dedicated to classic candy and fun at the historic Pereida House.
Both businesses will host ribbon cutting ceremonies and grand opening events open to the public on March 12 and March 16, respectively.
