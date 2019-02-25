Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 25, 2019

Yoga Studio, Chocolazzo to Open at Hemisfair Next Month

Posted By on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge BLUE CAT YOGA STUDIO
  • Blue Cat Yoga Studio
Hemisfair Park will welcome its newest tenants — Blue Cat Yoga Studio and Healing Arts and Chocolazzo —  in the coming weeks.

Blue Cat Yoga Studio will celebrate its soft opening on Friday, March 1, with several free public yoga classes, including a "Bend and Brew" event with Con Safos. Sign up for a free class here.

Blue Cat Yoga will open inside the historic Schultze House, which was previously a hardware store.  The studio will be located behind the Magik Theatre, providing yoga enthusiasts with a view of the park's green space during classes. 
click image CHOCOLLAZO
  • Chocollazo
Chocollazo, a candy and specialty chocolate shop on Broadway, will open its second location and a new shop — Sugar Sugar — dedicated to classic candy and fun at the historic Pereida House.

Both businesses will host ribbon cutting ceremonies and grand opening events open to the public on March 12 and March 16, respectively.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Couple Opening New Food Truck All About Beignets Read More

  2. Sausage Showdown Returns to Southtown This Weekend Read More

  3. Is Texas Wine Any Good Yet? Millennials Could Help the Push Read More

  4. Burger Up!: No Matter What You Crave, San Antonio's Got a Hamburger to Fit Your Appetite Read More

  5. Teaness Heals What Ails You With Organic, Farm-to-Cup Tea Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...