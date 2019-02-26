Brown Coffee Moves HQ to Larger, Interactive Location in Southtown

click to enlarge
Brown Coffee Co.
Lea Thompson
Brown Coffee Co. Owner Aaron Blanco is ready to expand his business to offer more than just "delicious coffee."
will close its HQ location on Saturday, as the company prepares to open its new Southtown shop on March 9.
In its 13 years in operation, Brown Coffee Co. has developed a reputation for great coffee — even gaining recognition from TV food personality Alton Brown as the place for the world's greatest cup of coffee.
"I believe that [businesses] should do one thing and do it better than anybody," said owner Aaron Blanco. "We're still going to make delicious coffee, but we're going to to give people a much greater view of what [usually] happens behind the curtains."
Located at 812 S. Alamo across from Steel City Pops, customers will be able to enter the shop from the street or from the seated patio area and green space facing S. Presa.
Lea Thompson
Exterior of Brown Coffee Co., slated to open in Southtown on March 9, 2019.
The new 2,400-square-foot building will include a coffee bar where customers can sit and watch baristas as they roast coffee and make drinks, serve batch brewed coffee or use a hot water tower that will prepare coffee in any style — french press, siphon, pour over — to precisely one tenth of a degree.
Brown Coffee Co. will also offer an expanded menu with pastries and bento boxes from Scratch Kitchen, tables and soft seating for visitors and a dedicated space for employee training and cupping classes.
"Not trying to sound self-congratulatory, but I think we made Brown a coffee destination," Blanco said. "It was a lot of fun, and I'm a little sad to say goodbye."
Despite the fond memories, the company has long outgrown its 900-square-foot space. The new location will allow the company to store, roast, distribute and brew coffee for the shop and for other businesses throughout San Antonio and Texas.
Coffee making is a a complex process, but it should be accessible, not pretentious, Blanco said.
"I want this place to always feel [like San Antonio]," he said. "San Antonio is changing, and I think we should resist the temptation to be another Chicago or Portland or Austin."
At the end of the day, "most people just want a cup of coffee that doesn't suck," he added. "We want to provide a revelatory experience, every time."
