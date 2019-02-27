Dog Park Bars and Restaurants On The Rise in Texas, But Not Yet In San Antonio

-
Of the six dog park bar/restaurants highlighted in a recent Nation's Restaurant News article
, four are in Texas.
While none have yet come to San Antonio, we do not exactly lack for dog friendly restaurants and events
.
The dog park restaurant model goes a few steps beyond the dog-friendly restaurant. Typically these restaurants have an enclosed area where dogs can wander off-leash. Nearby, the dog's owner can enjoy a drink that probably involves a dog-pun.
Mutts Canine Cantina
in Dallas aspires to enter 40 different markets, according to NRN. The franchise has recently opened in Fort Worth and plans to open three Austin-area locations in the next three years.
Austin already has three dog park restaurants that made the list. In certain gentrifying parts of Austin, there are more dogs than children
.
Yard Bar
and Bangers
are both in Austin proper, and Dog House Drinkery
is in Leander.
Most of the Texas dog park bars charge around $5 or $6 for a canine day-pass and have yearly membership options.
Free-range-dog-proximate drinking may not yet be available in the Alamo City, but several options are close by and the industry is poised to grow.
