Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Dog Park Bars and Restaurants On The Rise in Texas, But Not Yet In San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 2:41 PM

INSTAGRAM / @MUTTSCANTINA
  • Instagram / @muttscantina

Of the six dog park bar/restaurants highlighted in a recent Nation's Restaurant News article, four are in Texas. 

While none have yet come to San Antonio, we do not exactly lack for dog friendly restaurants and events.

The dog park restaurant model goes a few steps beyond the dog-friendly restaurant. Typically these restaurants have an enclosed area where dogs can wander off-leash. Nearby, the dog's owner can enjoy a drink that probably involves a dog-pun.

Mutts Canine Cantina in Dallas aspires to enter 40 different markets, according to NRN. The franchise has recently opened in Fort Worth and plans to open three Austin-area locations in the next three years.



Austin already has three dog park restaurants that made the list. In certain gentrifying parts of Austin, there are more dogs than children.

Yard Bar and Bangers are both in Austin proper, and Dog House Drinkery is in Leander.

Most of the Texas dog park bars charge around $5 or $6 for a canine day-pass and have yearly membership options. 

Free-range-dog-proximate drinking may not yet be available in the Alamo City, but several options are close by and the industry is poised to grow.
Slideshow 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio
20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 slides
20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio 20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio
20 Dog-Friendly Bars in San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Click to View 20 slides
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sausage Showdown Returns to Southtown This Weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio Couple Opening New Food Truck All About Beignets Read More

  3. Brown Coffee Moves HQ to Larger, Interactive Location in Southtown Read More

  4. Green Card Blues: After a Frustrating Wait, French Master Bread-maker Returns to Grow a San Antonio Bakery Read More

  5. San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Named 2019 James Beard Semifinalist Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...