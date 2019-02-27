Email
Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Eat, Drink, Party: Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 2:58 PM

Friday, March 1

Mardi Gras Artisan Show // Celebrate Mardi Gras with great art — ceramics, jewelry, paintings and more — during this special event on the River Walk. 11am-11pm, 100 Villita St., (210) 227-4262.

First Friday Pub Run: Mardi Gras // Make your way downtown with a 13-stop pub run, starting with Moses Rose’s Hideout and ending with friends, beads and a good times. 7 pm-2am, (210) 771-2493.

Saturday, March 2

Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade & Festival // Show up in your best beads at the Arneson River Theater for free music and entertainment, and get ready to see the Alamo city to transform into a Mardi Gras destination with elaborate floats, dancers and live performances. 1-6 pm, (210) 227-4262.

Jazz on the River // Ramble along the River Walk for a free jazz concert with floating big bands, ensembles, trios and solos, as they play between 7-9:15 p.m. each night. Grab a table and cocktail or walk the River Walk's 2.5 mile route to fully enjoy the experience. 7-9:15pm, (210) 227-4262.

Mardi Gras with Rays of Relief // Give to a great cause while celebrating Fat Tuesday at the Cherrity Bar! Enjoy drinks and bites from Kuriya and bring your favorite friends and pets along to enjoy the games and play space. 2-7 pm, 302 Montana Street, raysofrelief.org.



Tuesday, March 5

Mardi Craw Party // Stop by the Rustic for crawfish, jambalaya, face painting, live music and NOLA specialties like the Swamp Thing and frozen Hurricane cocktails. To RSVP for free entry or purchase $40 VIP tickets, click here. 5-8pm, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 245-7500.

