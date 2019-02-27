San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Named 2019 James Beard Semifinalist

click to enlarge
The James Beard Foundation Wednesday named Steve McHugh, the San Antonio chef behind Cured
, as a "Best Chef- Southwest" semifinalist for the 2019 awards.
Though Texas chefs, producers and restaurants were nominated for a record 27 awards in 2019, McHugh was the only nomination from San Antonio. This marks the chef's fourth James Beard nomination since opening his restaurant — renown for its charcuterie and farm-to-table approach — at the Pearl
in 2013.
"I am so honored for this incredible distinction to be selected in the James Beard Best Chef Southwest category for Cured," McHugh said, in a statement to the Current.
"My wife Sylvia and I respectfully look towards our dedicated staff as part of our achievement, because what we accomplish as a team is far greater than what I can achieve as an individual. It was best said by Michael Jordan, 'It is the teamwork that wins the championship, not the individual.'"
The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards will announce the 2019 finalists in Houston on March 27, before presenting the awards in Chicago on May 6.
