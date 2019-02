Ruben's Backyard Open Near McAllister Park

click to enlarge Facebook / Ruben's Backyard

On the Jones Maltsberger side of McAllister Park, Ruben's Backyard has been open quietly for about a month Ruben's takes on a similar vibe as MoMak's, the last tenant to work out of the space. MoMak's closed in 2018. That park-adjacent feel involved burgers, malts and letting kids run around Ruben's is keeping a line up of burgers but also serves up some Tex-Mex dishes. Also pulled pork , apparently. And puffy tacos. And beer.According to Google, it is a seven-minute bike ride from the heart of McAllister to Ruben's. If the weather ever turns friendly, there are worse ways to spend an afternoon.