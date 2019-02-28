Email
Thursday, February 28, 2019

Ruben's Backyard Open Near McAllister Park

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 3:29 PM

FACEBOOK / RUBEN'S BACKYARD
  • Facebook / Ruben's Backyard
On the Jones Maltsberger side of McAllister Park, Ruben's Backyard has been open quietly for about a month.

Ruben's takes on a similar vibe as MoMak's, the last tenant to work out of the space. MoMak's closed in 2018. That park-adjacent feel involved burgers, malts and letting kids run around.

Ruben's is keeping a line up of burgers but also serves up some Tex-Mex dishes. Also pulled pork, apparently. And puffy tacos. And beer.

According to Google, it is a seven-minute bike ride from the heart of McAllister to Ruben's. If the weather ever turns friendly, there are worse ways to spend an afternoon.
Location Details Ruben's Backyard
13838 Jones Maltsberger Road
North Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 314-7889
American
Map
