Thursday, February 28, 2019
Ruben's Backyard Open Near McAllister Park
By Travis Snyder
on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 3:29 PM
click to enlarge
Facebook / Ruben's Backyard
On the Jones Maltsberger side of McAllister Park, Ruben's Backyard has been open quietly for about a month
.
Ruben's takes on a similar vibe as MoMak's, the last tenant to work out of the space. MoMak's closed in 2018. That park-adjacent feel involved burgers, malts and letting kids run around
.
Ruben's is keeping a line up of burgers but also serves up some Tex-Mex dishes. Also pulled pork
, apparently. And puffy tacos. And beer.
According to Google, it is a seven-minute bike ride from the heart of McAllister to Ruben's. If the weather ever turns friendly, there are worse ways to spend an afternoon.
Tags: New Restaurant San Antonio, Ruben's Backyard San Antonio, MoMak's San Antonio, Image