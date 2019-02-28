Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 28, 2019

We're Ready: Menudo Festival, Cook-off Planned in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
Menudo-lovers (and cooks) will celebrate the traditional Mexican soup, comfort food and hangover cure during the first Menudo Madness Festival & Cook-Off on Sunday, March 10.

The event, sponsored by Sabor! Cocina Mexicana, Moonlight Ballroom & Conference Center and Texas Wrestling Entertainment, is selling tickets between $15-$25.

Think your menudo recipe stands out from the crowd? Home cooks, aspiring chefs and professionals are invited to compete and show off their bowl of menudo. To enter the contest, click here.

"We have major taco, chili and even burger competitions, but nobody was really throwing down on menudo the way we knew San Antonio could," said  Luis Vazquez, an event founder and owner of Sabor! Cocina Mexicana. "In my hometown of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, everyone's family has their own take on menudo, but there are a couple of mainstays."



Participants will be judged on use of texture, color, ingredient, flavor and creativity. Hungry attendees and a judges panel will select the contest winners, with prize.

The festival will also have a cash bar with wine, beer and micheladas during the event. Eat all the menudo, shop from local artists and dance to Conjunto band Armando Arciniega y Talento Norteño or take the group to a family-friendly live pro-wrestling event from 2-4 pm.

The festival will take place March 10 at the Moonlight Ballroom and Conference Center, from noon to 4 p.m. To learn more, click here.
Event Details Menudo Madness Festival & Cook-Off
When: Sun., March 10, 12-4 p.m.
(210) 253-0248
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
Dining, Special Events and Live Music
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Events

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Eat, Drink, Party: Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in San Antonio Read More

  2. A Nod to the Noodle: Ramen Is the Star at Kuriya @ Cherrity Bar, But Some Small Plates Also Deserve Accolades Read More

  3. San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Named 2019 James Beard Semifinalist Read More

  4. San Antonio Couple Opening New Food Truck All About Beignets Read More

  5. Brown Coffee Moves HQ to Larger, Interactive Location in Southtown Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...