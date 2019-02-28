We're Ready: Menudo Festival, Cook-off Planned in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Menudo-lovers (and cooks) will celebrate the traditional Mexican soup, comfort food and hangover cure during the first Menudo Madness Festival & Cook-Off
on Sunday, March 10.
The event, sponsored by Sabor! Cocina Mexicana
, Moonlight Ballroom & Conference Center
and Texas Wrestling Entertainment
, is selling tickets between $15-$25.
Think your menudo recipe stands out from the crowd? Home cooks, aspiring chefs and professionals are invited to compete and show off their bowl of menudo. To enter the contest, click here.
"We have major taco, chili and even burger competitions, but nobody was really throwing down on menudo the way we knew San Antonio could," said Luis Vazquez, an event founder and owner of Sabor! Cocina Mexicana. "In my hometown of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, everyone's family has their own take on menudo, but there are a couple of mainstays."
Participants will be judged on use of texture, color, ingredient, flavor and creativity. Hungry attendees and a judges panel will select the contest winners, with prize.
The festival will also have a cash bar with wine, beer and micheladas during the event. Eat all the menudo, shop from local artists and dance to Conjunto band Armando Arciniega y Talento Norteño or take the group to a family-friendly live pro-wrestling event from 2-4 pm.
The festival will take place March 10 at the Moonlight Ballroom and Conference Center, from noon to 4 p.m. To learn more, click here
.
When: Sun., March 10, 12-4 p.m.
(210) 253-0248
Price:
$25
