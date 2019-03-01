Brunch Collaboration Pop-ups Happening Across San Antonio This Weekend

click image The Art of Donut

Coming Soon: If you miss Smackerel's on Saturday, stop by their Sunday pop-up at Shotgun House Roasters (9a.m. -sellout) for sweet and savory items including chicken and waffles.



Coming Soon: The San Antonio-based donut shop will be in the VIP spotlight during the Dallas Donut Fest on March 31.



Coming Soon: Box Street Social is focusing on catering gigs this year, but plan on attending their four-year anniversary party on August 4.



Kick off the month the right way — with brunch. We've highlighted a few local food and beverage collabs happening this Saturday, and where you can find your favorite food trucks, shops and pop-ups next.Look for Smackerel's BBQ mac and cheese chicken sandwich, chicken tonkatsu and sweet potato fries during this special event — and be sure to pair it with a nice house drink.The brewery is continuing their "Don't Mess with Texas" series by teaming up with the Art of Donut — each new stout release is paired with a donut. The special sweets will feature the same ingredients found in the flight. Plan on arriving early, these tickets go fast!Here's your chance to enjoy locally-brewed beer and eats from one of the best food trucks in the nation. Get your fill of Box Street's signature dishes including bacon jam sliders, stuffed avocados, Thai chili wings, tacos and shoe string fries.