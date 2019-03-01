Email
Friday, March 1, 2019

New Tex-Mex Spot Lala's Gorditas Hosting Grand Opening This Month

Posted By on Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 11:37 AM

Lala’s Gorditas — a casual, delicious Tex-Mex restaurant developed by chef Steven Pizzini — will host its official grand opening on Saturday, March 9.

The event, which kicks off at 6:45 p.m., will showcase Lala's menu and include performances by Santiago Jimenez Jr. and Garrett T. Capps y Los Three Timers, with a portion of proceeds benefitting The San Antonio Lighthouse.

“We are extremely proud to be part of this vibrant neighborhood and look forward to enriching it any way we can," Pizzini stated.

Pizzini's family opened the original Teka Molino and the Taco Hut before the restaurants changed owners and closed, respectively, but he celebrates his family recipes and culinary techniques — using stone-ground masa and freshly made fillings.



Located at 1600 Roosevelt Ave., Lala's offers housemade gorditas, guacamole and bean cups and even dessert flan, with prices ranging between $1.25 and $5.75.  
Lala’s Gorditas is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Free street and surface parking is available.
Location Details Lala’s Gorditas
1600 Roosevelt Ave.
South Side
San Antonio, TX
(210) 465-7157
Tex-Mex
