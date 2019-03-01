Puro Medal Alert: SA Flavor Selling Hot Cheetos and Cheese Fiesta Medal

click to enlarge
-
SA Flavor / Selina Bonilla
A year after creating a Fiesta medal modeled after the iconic Mission Drive-In Theatre
, a San Antonio woman has unveiled a new, even more puro medal.
Try not to drool when you see this new Flamin' Hot Cheetos and cheese design
.
The 2019 medal was created by Selina Bonilla, a Harlandale graduate. She said the design was a no-brainer since she already loved the supremely SA snack of Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with Ricos nacho cheese and jalapeños. (Because flamin' hot just isn't hot enough, right?)
"For me, Hot Cheetos and cheese are like comfort food," Bonilla said. "To this day, if I see it on a menu, there’s a 99.9 percent chance I’m going to order it."
Inspired by the bright chip bag, the design features small details that really pull it all together. Notice the diagonal cut of the chip bag, which is pretty much standard when you order this treat at a snack stand, and the cheese spilling over the top of the bag. There's even a white plastic spoon.
"We wanted to make sure the cheese was dripping and that there was the iconic plastic white spoon sticking out of the bag," Bonilla said. "There was no way to do this delicious snack justice without those details."
Though the medal will likely be loved by locals considering the city's obsession with Hot Cheetos, the design is personal to Bonilla. On the bottom right corner, the weight of the bag is noted as "8.2 oz," signifying that she's getting married on August 2 this year.
The medal is available through the SA Flavor website
, which features lots of puro medals. A dollar from sales of the $10 medal
will benefit P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Within San Antonio), an animal-advocacy group based out of Harlandale High School.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.