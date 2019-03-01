The Friendly Spot Adds Spirits, Cocktail to Massive Drink Menu

The Friendly Spot isn't satisfied with just being the best restaurant in Texas to grab a beer
. In an effort to be a stop for all things boozy, the prized local establishment has added spirits and cocktails to its menu.
Yep. The Southtown watering hole recently got approved for a mixed-beverage license and added 15 cocktails and spirits to the menu.
"We've been around now for 10 years, and this was a chance to make a few changes that we are excited about," owner Jody Newman told
the Express-News
.
Patrons can now order basic spirits such as Jack Daniels and Patron, though the Friendly Spot will also serve up locally-made libations like Seersucker Gin and TLC Vodka.
The new drink additions
were developed by Newman, along with her husband Steve, also a co-owner, and former employee Andy Hack, who's now drinks manager at New Braunfels' Sidecar.
Cocktails include the Southtown Sipper (vodka and Aperol) and the WuTang (TLC vodka, Sprite and housemade Tang syrup).
If you're just fine with a cold brew, don't fret. The addition of booze to the menu won't affect the number of beers available. You still have your choice of more than 250 varieties.
"We are still primarily the place to go for a cold beer," Newman said. "We looked at adding spirits and cocktails as a way to expand more options for our customers and make sure everybody is happy."
