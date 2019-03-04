Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 4, 2019

Whisky Rose Pop-Ups With Pizza, Dessert Pies Before Summer Opening

Posted By on Mon, Mar 4, 2019 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge CEASAR ZEPEDA
  • Ceasar Zepeda
The team behind Whisky Rose — a whiskey bar meets pizza and dessert pie shop —  will host new Monday pop-up events leading to its brick-and-mortar opening inside the Rand this summer.

The concept was developed by Ceasar Zepeda and Michelle Giusti, business partners at Sangria on the Burg, where the inaugural pop-up will take place tonight, as they looked to open a new restaurant at the Rand building.

"We love pizza and we love whiskey," Zepeda said. "When we started talking about [Whisky Rose], there weren't really many pizza places downtown. Dough and Playland have since beat us to it — but we think there's room for all of us. We're looking to make things that are fun and funky."

The bar, inspired by the rebirth of Texas Whiskey, is aimed at making whiskey accessible to anyone, Zepeda said. The "double pie shop" will offer menu items like the Texas pizza, made with smoke brisket, house marinara sauce, cheddar, BBQ sauce and pickled red onion, or the Irish Car Bomb pie, made with Guinness chocolate mousse, Baileys whipped cream and Jameson caramel sauce.



Rather than cook everything on the pie at once, Whisky Rose will bake the pizza with sauce and cheese before adding grilled or sautéed toppings.

"It's going to be harder, but I never did things the easy way," he added.

Follow Sangria on the Burg via Facebook and Instagram for more pop-up events.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pickleball Bar Opening in San Antonio Later This Year Read More

  2. Green Card Blues: After a Frustrating Wait, French Master Bread-maker Returns to Grow a San Antonio Bakery Read More

  3. San Antonio Couple Opening New Food Truck All About Beignets Read More

  4. Teaness Heals What Ails You With Organic, Farm-to-Cup Tea Read More

  5. The Good Kind Opening Southtown Location This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...