Whisky Rose Pop-Ups With Pizza, Dessert Pies Before Summer Opening

The team behind Whisky Rose
— a whiskey bar meets pizza and dessert pie shop — will host new Monday pop-up events leading to its brick-and-mortar opening inside the Rand this summer.
The concept was developed by Ceasar Zepeda and Michelle Giusti, business partners at Sangria on the Burg
, where the inaugural pop-up will take place tonight, as they looked to open a new restaurant at the Rand building.
"We love pizza and we love whiskey," Zepeda said. "When we started talking about [Whisky Rose], there weren't really many pizza places downtown. Dough and Playland have since beat us to it — but we think there's room for all of us. We're looking to make things that are fun and funky."
The bar, inspired by the rebirth of Texas Whiskey, is aimed at making whiskey accessible to anyone, Zepeda said. The "double pie shop" will offer menu items like the Texas pizza, made with smoke brisket, house marinara sauce, cheddar, BBQ sauce and pickled red onion, or the Irish Car Bomb pie, made with Guinness chocolate mousse, Baileys whipped cream and Jameson caramel sauce.
Rather than cook everything on the pie at once, Whisky Rose will bake the pizza with sauce and cheese before adding grilled or sautéed toppings.
"It's going to be harder, but I never did things the easy way," he added.
